SA’s tighter borders cause truckie traffic

South Australia has imposed tougher border restrictions with Victoria amid continued concerns over Melbourne's surge in COVID-19 cases.

SA residents are no longer allowed to return and tighter limits have been imposed on close border communities, with those residents only free to travel 40 kilometres each side of the state line.

Under the tighter rules, truck drivers experienced major traffic delays as police checked every vehicle after midnight.

However, Premier Steven Marshall said police quickly reverted to their previous method of random checking, and the trucking industry previously proved responsible and compliment.

"SAPOL has only ever done random checks on trucks that come across as essential workers," he said Wednesday morning.

"Last night there was a change to protocol for a few hours to inspect all of them and it turned out it was creating unnecessary traffic hazards.

"They went back to the normal practise which has served SA extraordinarily well.

"We have strengthened the border in regards to essential workers coming in and I think it's only right. As the risk increases, the strength of the supervision increases."

Mr Marshall promised police will have whatever resources necessary to keep the border secure.

"If there is a need to strengthen them further, that's what we'll do but we seek expert advice based upon the risk."

The new measures also follow a confirmed positive coronavirus case in a woman in her 20s who recently moved from Victoria to South Australia to take up a new job.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the woman was in hotel quarantine and posed no risk to the wider community.

The woman's case takes the total diagnosed in SA since the start of the pandemic to 448 with only three of those considered active.