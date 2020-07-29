National

SA imposes tighter Vic border controls

By AAP Newswire

SA police at the SA border east on Pinnaroo. - AAP

1 of 1

South Australia has imposed tougher border restrictions with Victoria amid continued concerns over Melbourne's surge in COVID-19 cases.

SA residents are no longer allowed to return and tighter limits have been imposed on close border communities, with those residents only free to travel 40 kilometres each side of the state line.

Premier Steven Marshall has promised police will have whatever resources necessary to keep the border secure.

The new measures also follow a confirmed positive coronavirus case in a woman in her 20s who recently moved from Victoria to South Australia to take up a new job.

She travelled to Adelaide with three family members who are now in home isolation along with another family member who already lived in Adelaide.

The woman is in hotel quarantine.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier says the woman poses no risk to the wider community.

"Our system has worked and the mandatory testing for anybody coming from Victoria did pick up that this woman was COVID positive," she said.

The woman's case takes the total diagnosed in SA since the start of the pandemic to 448 with only three of those considered active.

