Rookie MPs rise in SA cabinet reshuffle

South Australia's new ministers will officially join the state cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony at Government House.

Current parliamentary speaker Vincent Tarzia and backbenchers Stephen Patterson and David Basham join the ministry on Wednesday following the resignations of three cabinet members on Sunday.

Mr Tarzia will give up the speaker's role to take on the police and emergency services portfolios.

Mr Patterson, who only entered parliament at the 2018 poll, will take trade and investment while Mr Basham, also a first-term MP, gets the primary industries and regional development portfolios.

They replace Stephan Knoll, Tim Whetstone and David Ridgway who all quit the cabinet on Sunday.

Mr Knoll and Mr Whetsone were caught up in the row over accommodation allowances, with both country MPs admitting to wrongly claiming money while staying in Adelaide for parliamentary and other business.

Mr Ridgway stood down after telling the premier he did not want to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

In other changes to portfolios, Attorney-General Vickie Chapman will add planning and local government to her responsibilities while Sports Minister Corey Wingard gets transport and infrastructure but loses police and emergency services.