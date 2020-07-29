National

Waive debts, fund services: capital mayors

By AAP Newswire

A homeless man holds a cup as he begs inMelbourne

Big city mayors want the federal government to waive housing debt owed by the states and territories.

The mayors, treasury bureaucrats, veterans affairs officials and housing providers will front a parliamentary inquiry into homelessness on Wednesday.

In a submission to the inquiry, the Council of Capital City Lord Mayors also called for a national housing strategy and $200 million to fight homelessness in Australia's capital cities.

The council said the roughly $2 billion states and territories owed the Commonwealth as of June 2018 could be thrown back into support services.

Tasmania's debt was waived by the federal government last year.

Local governments have warned the lack of housing and homelessness rates is financially hurting regional and rural towns.

This was made worse by the recent bushfires and droughts, the Australian Local Government Association said in its submission.

The group wants to see more money pumped into homelessness support services run by local councils.

Service provider Haven; Home, Safe wants people out of work or at risk of being evicted to be kept on the current level of JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

The wage subsidy and boosted welfare payment were introduced to help Australians through the economic fallout of coronavirus and will be reduced in September.

The organisation said in its submission a housing disaster was looming if private renters were forced out of their homes.

