PM’s adviser isolates over restaurant link

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison - AAP

One of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's senior advisers has gone into self-quarantine after being linked to a COVID-19 case.

Nico Louw posted on his Instagram account he had been told to self-isolate as he was a close contact of a confirmed coronavirus case at the Apollo Restaurant in Potts Point on July 25.

He later deleted the message.

"A staff member in the PMO is self-isolating after NSW Health issued a new alert last night," the prime minister's office confirmed.

"The acting chief medical officer advises that because the staff member has no COVID-19 symptoms, the prime minister is clear to continue with his plans."

7News reported on Tuesday night Mr Louw had tested negative to coronavirus but will remain in isolation for another few days.

Mr Morrison travelled to Queensland's Sunshine Coast on Tuesday morning before heading back to Canberra for meetings.

