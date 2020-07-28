National

Put pollies in two-day sin bin: ex-speaker

By AAP Newswire

Peter Slipper. - AAP

1 of 1

Rowdy MPs in question time should be booted from the chambers for two days, a former speaker says.

Peter Slipper told a parliamentary inquiry into the hour-long question and answer session that the practice had become a joke.

"The original intention of question time was an opportunity for members of parliament to question government ministers," Mr Slipper said on Tuesday.

"Question time has become a slagging match. That really should be stopped.

"What happens today is a complete sham, it's a joke."

He called for the Speaker of the House of Representatives to take up his no-tolerance approach by requiring MPs to hear the prime minister or opposition leader in complete silence.

Mr Slipper said politicians ejected during question time should be barred from returning for at least two days, or at least the next day's session.

"In either case for senior members of the government or opposition, that becomes an increasingly heavy burden," he said.

Mr Slipper said even before he became speaker he was often embarrassed by how his colleagues were behaving, especially when children were watching.

"We were hardly a very good example for the people who were going to make a contribution to the nation in the future," he said.

Mr Slipper wants question time extended but questions and answers limited to 30 seconds each, with MPs able to ask up to five supplementary questions of government ministers.

He also wants parliament to axe "Dorothy Dixers" - planted questions asked of a government minister from a backbencher from their own political party.

But the easiest way to do this would be for the government and opposition to agree not to have them anymore, he said.

Mr Slipper quit the Liberal Party to become speaker in a deal with the Gillard Labor government.

He stepped down in 2012, later being cleared of fraud charges and having a sexual harassment case against him dropped.

