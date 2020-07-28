Young woman stole $43k from Tas charity

A young manager who swindled more than $43,000 from a charity in Tasmania to buy food, clothes and concert tickets has avoided serving jail time.

Rebecca Dorothy Baker, 29, has since paid back the money she took from Ability Tasmania Group between 2013 and 2015.

Baker, who was the charity's finance and accounts manager, racked up 374 non work-related transactions on a corporate credit card.

The money also went towards phone bills, alcohol and furniture as well as optometrist, dentist and hairdresser appointments.

"You hid the details of these transactions by failing to record them or coding them so that they appeared legitimate," Supreme Court Justice Gregory Geason said in sentencing remarks published on Tuesday.

He added Baker's method was not sophisticated but went undetected because of her role.

The fraudulent transactions were picked up in April 2015 when Baker took time off.

Justice Geason noted Baker was under financial pressure in her relationship and had paid $20,000 of her partner's legal fees.

He also acknowledged Baker had since turned her life around, had retrained as a nurse and her work to pay the money back was a sign of practical remorse.

However, he described the offending as a "significant breach of trust".

"You had an opportunity to reflect upon your wrongdoing each time you carried out a fraudulent transaction," Justice Geason said.

"Your conduct only ceased upon detection."

Ability Group Tasmania, which is based in Burnie in the state's northwest, helps people with a disability find employment.

Baker had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of stealing by misappropriation.

She was sentenced to 16 months' jail, which was wholly suspended for three years, and ordered to do 240 hours of community service.

"That is less about you and more about sending a message to others that conduct like this attracts a severe penalty," Justice Geason said.