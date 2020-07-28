Sydney BLM rally shut down by police

A Black Lives Matter rally billed to attract thousands in Sydney was shut down by police before it began and its organiser arrested.

The event in The Domain, which nearly 5000 people had registered on Facebook to attend, came to nothing as NSW Police ordered protesters to disperse 15 minutes before it was scheduled to begin at midday on Tuesday.

Police appeared to outnumber protesters at the park, with at least three arrests made and $1000 fines handed out.

Organiser Paddy Gibson was one of those arrested and said supporters were asked to gather in groups of fewer than 20 after they failed on Monday to overturn a NSW Supreme Court decision prohibiting the protest.

Mr Gibson said organisers directed protesters to leave peacefully and without confronting police after being told mass arrests would otherwise occur.

He said he'd been told by police that despite The Domain's size, only 20 people would be permitted in the park.

"We weren't allowed to give it a run even though Westfield is allowed, as well as the casino and the NRL," the 37-year-old told AAP on Tuesday.

"People are allowed to come together to make profits but they're not allowed to come together to say black lives matter - that's a disgraceful situation in NSW.

"They don't want to see us build unity, build power, demand accountability and demand justice from this government because it's too politically sensitive."

Mr Gibson said protesters would challenge any fines handed out.

Justice Mark Ierace on Sunday accepted the police argument that the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 arising from the Sydney rally made the event too risky.

The appeal court on Monday dismissed a challenge to Justice Ierace's decision.

Organisers previously said they would risk arrest and go ahead with the rally before delivering a 90,000-strong petition to NSW Parliament calling for justice for Indigenous man David Dungay Jr.

Mr Dungay, 26, and a diabetic, died in December 2015 after five prison officers stormed his Sydney jail cell to stop him eating biscuits.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had earlier appealed to "people's conscience and ethical standards" not to attend.

Black Lives Matter rallies have been held around the globe, sparked by the murder of US man George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25.