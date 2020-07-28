National

Victoria’s age care crisis deepens

By AAP Newswire

St Basil's Home for the Aged care in Fawkner, Melbourne - AAP

VICTORIA'S AGED CARE CRISIS WORSENS

* Of the six deaths announced on Tuesday, four are linked to private aged care

* 80 outbreaks in aged care facilities

* 769 active cases connected to aged care

* Aged care residents in some coronavirus-riddled private aged care homes will be transferred into hospitals in a state government intervention

* The Victorian Aged Care Response Centre is coordinating the response to the crisis, with former Country Fire Authority chief officer Joe Buffone in charge

* Buffone said their three top priorities are the care for aged care residents, the aged care workforce and prevention of further outbreaks

* Five million more masks to be sent to Victoria from the national medical stockpile. 500,000 reusable face shields also to be made available for aged care

OUTBREAKS AT AGED CARE FACILITIES:

* 86 cases linked to St Basil's Homes for the Aged in Fawkner

* 88 cases linked to Estia Health in Ardeer

* 82 cases linked to Epping Gardens Aged Care

* 62 cases in Menarock Life aged care in Essendon

* 53 cases linked to Glendale aged care facility in Werribee

* 76 cases linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth

* 51 cases linked to Baptcare Wyndham Lodge in Werribee

* 50 cases linked to Estia Health in Heidelberg

* 40 cases linked to Outlook Gardens aged care in Dandenong North

* 39 cases linked to Arcare aged care in Craigieburn

* Individual staff members infected in other facilities

