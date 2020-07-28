National

Transfer out of virus-filled Vic aged care

By AAP Newswire

St Basil's Home for the Aged care in Fawkner, Melbourne - AAP

Aged care residents in coronavirus-riddled private aged care homes will be transferred out and into hospitals in a state government intervention.

Elective surgery, with the exception of the most urgent cases, will be stopped to free up beds for the residents.

"Some of the stories we've heard, some of what's gone on in some of these settings is simply not acceptable and it's not about blame, it's not about demarcations and having disputes about who is in charge of what," Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday.

Aged care is the responsibility of the federal government and it has increased its interventions in recent weeks as deaths in Victoria's homes mounted.

"The commonwealth government - I've spoken with the prime minister, ministers have been speaking, officials have been speaking - it was a very long night, but this is a critical challenge," Mr Andrews said.

"This does not mean that every resident in an aged care facility, a private sector aged care facility that has an outbreak, will be moved en masse to a public, or indeed to a private, hospital.

"Where there is no confidence in infection control, where there is no confidence that care can be provided to a suitable standard, then we will do everything we can to move those residents out."

Four out of Victoria's six new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday were connected to aged care facilities.

More than 80 outbreaks and 764 cases are connected to aged care in the state.

