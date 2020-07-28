National

Far-right extremist rants in courtroom

By AAP Newswire

Phillip Galea

A far-right extremist convicted of plotting terror attacks against his ideological enemies has ranted at a Melbourne judge and called the prosecutor a liar and fraud.

Phillip Galea was last year found guilty by a jury of planning to target venues, including the Melbourne Anarchist Club and Melbourne Resistance Centre, between 2015 and 2016.

He interrupted a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday, holding up a document and saying he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

"This (prosecutor) fraud is lying," Galea told Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth over video link from prison.

She told him not to interrupt and said he could be excused from the hearing if he could not be quiet.

"I'll go quietly. I'll take notes," Galea replied.

He flagged his intention to launch an appeal after being convicted of acts in preparation for a terrorist act.

He was also found guilty of attempting to make documents to facilitate a terror act, which Galea dubbed the "Patriot's Cookbook".

Prosecutor Richard Maidment QC said the extremist referred to his political opponents as "terrorists", wanted to "tear the heart out of" their movement and "crush them like bugs".

Galea claimed the only way to control "the left" was through "mass extermination" of them and Muslims.

The court was told Galea spoke about launching Molotov cocktail attacks on venues from his bicycle in the dead of the night.

But his lawyer Colin Mandy SC said this was not a serious plan.

Galea had simply been "waffling, big-noting and talking absolute rubbish" and never intended to kill anyone.

"All that stuff about eliminating the leaders of the left etc was just waffle," Mr Mandy said.

The hearing continues.

