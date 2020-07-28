Far-right extremist rants in court hearing

A far-right extremist who plotted terror attacks against his ideological enemies has ranted at a Melbourne judge, claiming the prosecutor is a liar and a fraud.

Phillip Galea was last year found guilty by a jury of planning to target the Melbourne Resistance Centre, the city's anarchist club, and Trades Hall between 2015 and 2016.

He interrupted a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday, holding up a document and saying he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

"This (prosecutor) fraud is lying," Galea told Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth over video link from prison.

She told him not to interrupt and said he could be excused from the hearing if he couldn't be quiet.

"I'll go quietly. I'll take notes," Galea replied.

He also flagged his intention to launch an appeal after being convicted of acts in preparation for a terrorist act and attempting to make a document to facilitate the attack.

Prosecutor Richard Maidment QC said Galea had referred to his political opponents as "terrorists", wanted to "tear the heart out of" their movement and "crush them like bugs".

The extremist said the only way to control "the left" was through "mass extermination" and to "put them in the oven with the musrats," which is a derogatory term for Muslims.

The pre-sentence hearing continues.