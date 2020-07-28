National

Far-right extremist rants in court hearing

By AAP Newswire

Phillip Galea - AAP

1 of 1

A far-right extremist who plotted terror attacks against his ideological enemies has ranted at a Melbourne judge, claiming the prosecutor is a liar and a fraud.

Phillip Galea was last year found guilty by a jury of planning to target the Melbourne Resistance Centre, the city's anarchist club, and Trades Hall between 2015 and 2016.

He interrupted a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday, holding up a document and saying he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

"This (prosecutor) fraud is lying," Galea told Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth over video link from prison.

She told him not to interrupt and said he could be excused from the hearing if he couldn't be quiet.

"I'll go quietly. I'll take notes," Galea replied.

He also flagged his intention to launch an appeal after being convicted of acts in preparation for a terrorist act and attempting to make a document to facilitate the attack.

Prosecutor Richard Maidment QC said Galea had referred to his political opponents as "terrorists", wanted to "tear the heart out of" their movement and "crush them like bugs".

The extremist said the only way to control "the left" was through "mass extermination" and to "put them in the oven with the musrats," which is a derogatory term for Muslims.

The pre-sentence hearing continues.

Latest articles

World

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ poll battlers ask Boochani questions

As New Zealand’s election nears, Jacinda Ardern maintains her government did not intervene to give refugee status to Behrouz Boochani.

AAP Newswire
World

No more war thanks to nuclear arms: Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says his country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite outside pressure and military threats.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire