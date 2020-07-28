Far-right extremist rants at Vic judge

A far-right extremist who plotted a terror attack against his ideological enemies has ranted at a Melbourne judge, and called the prosecutor a liar and fraud.

Phillip Galea was last year found guilty by a jury of planning to target venues including the Melbourne Anarchist Club and Melbourne Resistance Centre between 2015 and 2016.

He interrupted a pre-sentence hearing in Victoria's Supreme Court on Tuesday, held up a piece of paper and said he wanted to speak to his lawyer.

"This (prosecutor) fraud is lying," Galea told Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth over video link from custody.

The judge told him not to interrupt and said he could be excused from the hearing if he could not be quiet.

"I'll go quietly. I'll take notes," Galea replied.

He was convicted in December of acts in preparation for a terrorist act and attempting to make a document, which he dubbed the "Patriot's Cookbook", to facilitate an attack.

Prosecutor Richard Maidment QC said the extremist referred to his political opponents as "terrorists", wanted to "tear the heart out of" their movement and "crush them like bugs".

Galea claimed the only way to control "the left" was through "mass extermination" of them and Muslims.

He looked up the Melbourne Anarchist Club, Resistance Centre and Trades Hall on Google Maps, and covertly filmed and took photos at two of the venues, the court was told.

He also looked into buying ingredients to make explosives, tried to recruit others to help him and wanted to launch Molotov cocktail attacks from a bicycle in the dead of night.

Galea's lawyer Colin Mandy SC said the man hadn't been serious about going through with any of this and never intended to kill anyone.

He spent a year on the internet and phone "waffling, big-noting and talking absolute rubbish", the lawyer added.

"All that stuff about eliminating the leaders of the left etc was just waffle," Mr Mandy said.

Galea is thought to have an anti-social personality disorder.

He's flagged he wants to appeal, pursue lawful means to bring police to justice and wants a royal commission into what he claims is a conspiracy against him.

"He's in effect been tortured in the prison community through isolation ... he'll have nothing when he gets released," Mr Mandy said.

Justice Hollingworth asked for evidence to back this up.

Galea is due back in court for a further pre-sentence hearing on August 11.