National

Social media giants called to Senate probe

By AAP Newswire

The Chinese video-sharing app TikTok - AAP

1 of 1

TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google officials have been invited to give evidence at a Senate inquiry into foreign interference through social media.

Senators hope Australian representatives from video-sharing platform TikTok appear at a hearing on August 21, while the others have been asked to attend in September.

The inquiry is looking at the use of social media for purposes that undermine Australia's democracy and values, including through misinformation being spread.

It's also looking at ways to reduce such risks and international responses to cyber foreign interference and misinformation.

The federal government is keeping a close eye on TikTok over fears it shares user data with China, an accusation the social media company denies.

The company has recently beefed up its campaign to clear its name, insisting it would never share data with Beijing if asked.

TikTok says Australian data is stored in the US and Singapore.

RMIT Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation director Matt Warren had told AAP it's more concerning how much data is being taken and how it is used.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which also works on AI.

The app not only accesses a phone's camera and microphone, but the contact list and information from other apps including location data.

Latest articles

World

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ poll battlers ask Boochani questions

As New Zealand’s election nears, Jacinda Ardern maintains her government did not intervene to give refugee status to Behrouz Boochani.

AAP Newswire
World

No more war thanks to nuclear arms: Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says his country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite outside pressure and military threats.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire