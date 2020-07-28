National

Olympic diving champ disputes drug charges

By AAP Newswire

Champion Olympic diver Chantelle Lee Newbery claims there is insufficient evidence to link her to drug-related items found in a Queensland storage facility, a court has heard.

Newbery, who won gold at Athens in 2004, was not in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday when the four charges she is facing were mentioned.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta phoned Newbery's lawyer Robert Burns, who told the court he had a lengthy conference with the 43-year-old the previous evening and expected her to appear in court alone.

"Ms Newbery was going to do the appearance herself, so I don't know what's happened between last night and this morning," Mr Burns said.

He told the court he understood Newbury's two drug-related charges would be contested because the items were found in a storage facility also used by others.

"So there'll be some dispute about that," he said.

The court heard police would likely provide their own body camera footage as well as security camera footage from the premises where the items were found.

But Mr Burns said a number of people stored property in the facility.

"Ms Newbery wasn't even at the premises when the find was made by the police and, as such, there's insufficient evidence to tie her specifically to the items located," he said.

Newbery is charged with possession of a pipe used for smoking a drug, as well as spoons, clip seal bags, tourniquet and straws suspected of being acquired for drug use in her possession at Redland Bay, southeast of Brisbane, on May 20.

Newbury also had an unlicensed driving charge added to other alleged offences mentioned during an earlier appearance.

The charge relates to her driving in Mount Cotton while her licence was suspended on June 6, according to court documents.

The charge indicates Newbery is a repeat offender.

She is also charged with stealing groceries from a supermarket in Cleveland on April 26.

Newbery's matters have been adjourned until August 18.

Mr Burns said Newbery was also facing separate charges in Southport Magistrates Court.

