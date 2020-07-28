National

Olympic champ faces extra charge in court

By AAP Newswire

Chantelle Newbery (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Champion Olympic diver Chantelle Newbery has had an unlicensed driving charge added to other alleged offences she is facing in a Queensland court.

Newbery, who won gold in Athens in 2004, did not appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday when her charges were mentioned.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta phoned Newbery's lawyer Robert Burns, who told the court he had a lengthy conference with the 43-year-old the previous evening and expected her to appear in court alone.

Newbery is charged with one count each of stealing, possessing property suspected of having been acquired for committing a drug offence and possession of utensils.

The court heard she has also been charged with driving while her licence was suspended on June 6.

The charge indicates Newbery is a repeat offender.

Newbery's matter has been adjourned until August 18.

Latest articles

World

Pompeo, Esper host Aust delegation in DC

The AUSMIN talks in Washington DC between Australian and American defence and diplomatic leaders are expected to focus on China.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ poll battlers ask Boochani questions

As New Zealand’s election nears, Jacinda Ardern maintains her government did not intervene to give refugee status to Behrouz Boochani.

AAP Newswire
World

No more war thanks to nuclear arms: Kim

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un says his country’s nuclear weapons guarantee its safety and future despite outside pressure and military threats.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire