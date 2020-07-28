Olympic champ faces extra charge in court

National
Olympic champ faces extra charge in courtBy AAP Newswire
Champion Olympic diver Chantelle Newbery has had an unlicensed driving charge added to other alleged offences she is facing in a Queensland court.
Newbery, who won gold in Athens in 2004, did not appear in Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday when her charges were mentioned.
Magistrate Deborah Vasta phoned Newbery's lawyer Robert Burns, who told the court he had a lengthy conference with the 43-year-old the previous evening and expected her to appear in court alone.
Newbery is charged with one count each of stealing, possessing property suspected of having been acquired for committing a drug offence and possession of utensils.
The court heard she has also been charged with driving while her licence was suspended on June 6.
The charge indicates Newbery is a repeat offender.
Newbery's matter has been adjourned until August 18.