Inquest on Falkholt family deaths in 2021

An inquest into the deaths of Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt and her family in a fiery Boxing Day car crash will examine the medication records of the other driver.

Falkholt, 29, her 21-year-old sister Annabelle and their parents Vivian and Lars died in 2017 in a collision with a four-wheel drive on the NSW South Coast.

The 4WD's driver, Craig Whitall, was returning from a Nowra hospital when he veered on to the wrong side of the Princes Highway near Ulladulla before colliding with the Falkholt family's car.

The 50-year-old Mr Whitall, and Vivian and Lars Falkholt were incinerated as their vehicles burst into flames while the two sisters were rescued but later died in hospital.

In a directions hearing on Tuesday, NSW State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan listed the matter for a five-day inquest in June 2021 following delays stemming from the Black Summer bushfires and coronavirus pandemic.

Counsel assisting Donna Ward noted reports suggesting Mr Whitall was travelling home from a methadone clinic on December 26, 2017 were incorrect.

"Just to be clear, there was no methadone in his system at the time of the accident," she said.

"There had been attendance at Shoalhaven Hospital but he had received no methadone."

The inquest will focus on his driving history and specific hospital attendances on December 25 and 26.

"Which is why the issue list looks at a more complex picture, including toxicology results, and the likely effects of various prescription drugs including methadone, but also doxepin and diazepam," Ms Ward said.

"There were also some other drugs detected in lesser quantities that may or may not have contributed to the accident."

Methadone is a treatment for recovering heroin and opioid addicts while doxepin and diazepam are forms of anxiety medication.

Statements are being sought from local doctors who treated Mr Whittal in the lead-up to the fatal crash.

The counsel assisting team has also put a series of questions to Transport NSW about his driving and demerit points records.

Jessica Falkholt rose to TV fame as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running soap opera paving the way for her film debut in Harmony, which was released some nine months after her death.

Her maternal uncle Paul Ponticello watched Tuesday's proceedings via video link.

The court heard the extended family of Lars Falkholt, 69, was actively following the case from abroad.

"The effect on the family in Sweden has been profound," Ms Ward said.