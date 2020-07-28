National

Inquest into actor’s death set for 2021

By AAP Newswire

Jessica Falkholt - AAP

1 of 1

An inquest into the deaths of Home and Away actor Jessica Falkholt and her entire family is expected to get under way in Sydney next year.

Falkholt, 29, her sister Annabelle, and their parents Vivian and Lars died in a horror Boxing Day car crash on the NSW South Coast in 2017.

In a directions hearing on Tuesday, NSW State Coroner Teresa O'Sullivan listed the matter for a five-day hearing from June 7 to 11, 2021.

"The only other thing that's been canvassed with the parties is to try to take some hearing dates today," counsel assisting Donna Ward said.

"Bearing in mind these people died in 2017 and demand on court resources is only going to increase as various events from the summer and the pandemic play out."

The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel-drive near Ulladulla.

The sisters were rescued before it erupted in flames with the bodies of their parents inside.

Annabelle, 21, died in hospital three days later while Jessica died on January 17, 2018.

The 4WD's driver, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, who was travelling home from Nowra, also died in the collision.

Falkholt came to TV fame as Hope Morrison in Home and Away, with the long-running soap opera paving the way for her feature film debut in Harmony.

The supernatural thriller was released in October 2018, about nine months after her death.

