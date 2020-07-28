National

WA container depot scheme compensation

By AAP Newswire

Refund point operators and processors taking part in Western Australia's container deposit scheme will receive more than $830,000 to help with financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

Containers for Change participants who made financial commitments, like taking on leases and staff to support their operations, will benefit from the assistance package.

The scheme was scheduled to begin on June 2 with ten cents per bottle refund for anyone dropping off their empties.

However, it was postponed due to the pandemic and will now begin on October 1.

Environment Minister Stephen Dawson said the funding would allow participants to remain viable until the scheme began.

"We want this initiative to hit the ground running, so it's important for operators to be at full strength when the scheme starts so the community can return containers," he said.

"We are committed to delivering a first-rate container deposit scheme that delivers the best possible outcome for the entire Western Australian community."

The scheme aims to help divert waste from landfill and create 500 jobs, particularly for people with a disability and the long-term unemployed.

