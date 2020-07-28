National

Underworld figure wants ABC to pay up

By AAP Newswire

Mick Gatto - AAP

1 of 1

Underworld figure Mick Gatto argues the ABC defamed him and must now wait to see if a judge agrees.

The underworld figure took the public broadcaster to Victoria's Supreme Court over a February 2019 article he says implied he was a hitman and murderer who had also threatened to kill lawyer-turned-informer Nicola Gobbo.

Gatto's lawyer David Klempfner told Justice Andrew Keogh the online article was salacious and the ABC should pay up for the hurt caused.

But the broadcaster's barrister Matt Collins QC said it was a fair and accurate report of two court proceedings and the allegations canvassed in the article were protected.

Gatto had for decades traded off his reputation as an underworld figure and gangster, Dr Collins also told the court.

Justice Keogh reserved his judgment after the trial wrapped up on Tuesday.

