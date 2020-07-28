National

Ex-Qld principal accused of child abuse

By AAP Newswire

A former Christian Brother and North Queensland Catholic high school principal accused of abusing boys has faced court.

Terence Patrick Aquinas Kingston, 83, is alleged to have indecently treated boys under 17 and indecently assaulted males.

No details about the allegations were heard in the Brisbane Magistrates Court committal hearing on Tuesday before the court was closed to the public.

Defence lawyer Terry O'Gorman told the court Kingston was unwell and would need a support person in court because of his hearing difficulties.

The hearing continues.

