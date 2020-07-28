National

Appeal in Lawyer X tomato tin drug tip-off

By AAP Newswire

A file image of the tomato tins packed with ecstasy pills - AAP

Nicola Gobbo ranks helping police bring down a world record import of ecstasy in tomato tins as her number one "most significant crime or arrest".

Jan Visser, one of the convicted crooks caught up in the plot, sees her involvement as his ticket to freedom after more than a decade behind bars.

Victoria's Supreme Court will hear his appeal on Tuesday, the first by one of the infamous tomato tin drug-traffickers.

Visser was jailed for 11 years over the import of 15 million ecstasy pills from Italy in 2007.

He always denied his involvement in the ecstasy plot, arguing he believed the import was tobacco.

He has previously failed in an appeal bid and a petition for mercy was rejected last year.

New laws allowing additional appeals where there is fresh evidence mean Visser has another chance to plead his case.

Australian Federal Police and Customs were behind the major bust, but the initial tip came from Victoria Police via Ms Gobbo, the prominent gangland lawyer turned police informer.

The double-dealer known as Lawyer X passed on shipping documents about the 4.4-tonne import to her police handlers, having been handed them by the plot's mastermind, Rob Karam.

So secret was her involvement, AFP officers who exposed the plot believed she was complicit.

Thirty-two people were jailed for the import including Visser and Karam. Syndicate leader Pasquale Barbaro received a life sentence.

