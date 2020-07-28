National

Australia to join US in South China Sea

By AAP Newswire

Australia is set to join the United States in military exercises through the South China Sea after branding Beijing's maritime claims to the disputed waters unlawful.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds will meet with their US counterparts in Washington this week.

It is expected Australia will be asked to join increased US naval missions to push back against China's militarisation of disputed territories in the South China Sea.

Labor deputy leader and defence spokesman Richard Marles said with 60 per cent of Australian shipping trade passing through the South China Sea, freedom of navigation was critical.

However, he said it was not in Australia's interests to engage in territorial claims in the contested waters.

"We've got core national interests at issue in terms of navigating the South China Sea," Mr Marles told ABC radio on Tuesday.

"As a matter of principle that (freedom of navigation exercises) does need to be on the table."

