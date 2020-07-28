Vic records 384 COVID-19 cases, six deaths

Victoria has recorded 384 more coronavirus cases and another six deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday said the new deaths were two people in their 90s, three aged in their 80s and one person in their 70s. Four of the six are linked to aged care facilities.

The deaths take the state's toll to 83 and the national figure to 167.

Mr Andrews announced that all non-urgent category two elective surgery will be suspended in metropolitan Melbourne to free up hospital space for at-risk aged care residents.

"I cannot stand here and tell you that I have confidence that staff and management across a number of private sector aged care facilities are able to provide the care that is appropriate to keep their residents safe," he told reporters.

There are currently 80 outbreaks and 764 active cases of the virus in private aged care residences.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there were 88 cases now at Estia Health Aged Care in Ardeer, 86 cases linked to some Basil's Homes for the Aged in Faulkner and 82 cases linked associated with Epping Gardens.

Seventy-six have been linked to Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth, 62 cases linked to Menarock Life in Essendon and 53 connected to Glendale Aged Care in Werribee.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said the numbers in aged care facilities were distressing, citing St Basil's in Fawkner as a residence of particular concern.

Ms Mikakos also said most of the tests for babies in the Royal Children's Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit have come back negative after an outbreak there.

The hospital confirmed on Monday it had one patient, a staff member and two parents who tested positive to COVID-19 in the neonatal intensive care unit.

"The latest advice that I have is that all the results have been received bar one result that's still pending of the babies at the NICU and they have all come through as negative," she told reporters.