Vic abattoir shut, virus spreads to babies

By AAP Newswire

Abattoir staff have downed tools over coronavirus fears, as the deadly illness also spread to a Victorian neonatal ward.

Workers at the JBS meat factory ceased work on Tuesday morning until the company can assure them they will be safe, their union says.

The JBS abattoir in Brooklyn has recorded 71 COVID-19 cases, but the United Workers Union argues the company has failed to address safety concerns.

The union also claims some workers have been left without any income at all while isolating or had to draw on their annual leave.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday said people who are going to work sick are the "biggest driver" of the state's second wave.

He warned the state's six-week lockdown would not end until people stop going to work with symptoms and even flagged the possibility some industries could be shut down.

Some 245 people are in hospital with the virus, including 44 in intensive care.

Among those in hospital is a baby, after an outbreak emerged in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Children's Hospital.

The infant, two parents and a healthcare worker have tested positive for the virus.

All babies, staff and parents who have visited the ward since July 12 will be tested.

There are 17 hospital staff, seven patients and three close contacts of these cases under self-isolation

The RCH said a connection between all four cases has not been confirmed and the spread of the virus would impact the hospital.

Modelling by health authorities suggests Monday's record 532 new cases could mark the peak of the crisis.

The state recorded six deaths on Monday, five of which were linked to outbreaks at aged care facilities.

There are now 84 cases linked to St Basil's Home for the Aged in Fawkner, 82 at Estia Health in Ardeer, 77 at Epping Gardens Aged Care, and 62 at Menarock Aged Care in Essendon.

Glendale Aged Care in Werribee has 53 cases linked to it, and 57 are associated with Kirkbrae Presbyterian Homes in Kilsyth.

