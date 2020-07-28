National

Council ponders NSW police assault reform

By AAP Newswire

A NSW ambulance - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW attorney-general has asked the state's advisory body on criminal sentencing to review punishments for police and emergency worker assaults, saying there were "few more disgraceful acts".

Mark Speakman said the NSW Sentencing Council would review current sentencing guidelines for such offences and recommend reforms.

The council would consider recent trends in frontline worker assaults, sentencing options and existing guidelines in other states.

"There can be few more disgraceful acts than deliberate violence committed against our NSW Police Force officers, correctional and youth justice officers, emergency services workers and health workers as they bravely serve our community," Mr Speakman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The review would complement a NSW parliamentary inquiry announced this month into assaults on NSW police officers.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott last week said the state was averaging almost 50 assaults against police officers per week.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s welfare groups concerned about JobKeeper cuts

Shepparton’s welfare groups say the number of hungry people will be “exacerbated” when JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments are slashed in September. The Federal Government plans to reduce the JobKeeper payment from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight, with...

Madi Chwasta
News

Bruce’s two-wheeled Toolamba treasure

Bruce Farley’s restoration of his 105-year-old motorcycle took a little longer than anticipated, but the result is a shiny jewel of Aussie and Kiwi craftsmanship. John Lewis spoke to the Toolamba man about his passion for breathing new life into old...

John Lewis
News

Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed grateful for grant

At Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed, all the guys want to do is to get stuck into some hard yakka among mates. And thanks to the Greater Shepparton Foundation, the group has 4000 reasons to do exactly that. A $4000 donation from the foundation means...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire