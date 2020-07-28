National

Virus-hit Vic nursing home investigated

By AAP Newswire

Aged care home resident. - AAP

1 of 1

A coronavirus-hit aged care home in Victoria is under investigation by the sector's watchdog as more residents are transferred out of the facility.

There are 84 cases linked to St Basil's at Fawkner, with some residents reportedly left lying in soiled sheets and without food.

The aged care quality and safety commissioner has been asked to investigate and has served a notice on the home.

"We have stepped in and taken control and responsibility at federal level," Health Minister Greg Hunt told the ABC on Tuesday.

All staff at the facility have been told to self isolate and emergency replacements brought in.

Mr Hunt says 79 of 115 residents have been transferred out of the facility, with more to be moved throughout the day.

"Our role is to make sure all the remaining residents are safe, and the advice that I had as of late last night and early this morning is that the conditions are stable," he said.

"What could have been an extraordinary, catastrophic situation - actions have been taken."

The bulk of the 161 deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 67 residents in aged care.

Authorities fear more residents will die in coming days as the disease spreads among the community.

An emergency response centre has been set up for the aged care crisis.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton’s welfare groups concerned about JobKeeper cuts

Shepparton’s welfare groups say the number of hungry people will be “exacerbated” when JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments are slashed in September. The Federal Government plans to reduce the JobKeeper payment from $1500 to $1200 a fortnight, with...

Madi Chwasta
News

Bruce’s two-wheeled Toolamba treasure

Bruce Farley’s restoration of his 105-year-old motorcycle took a little longer than anticipated, but the result is a shiny jewel of Aussie and Kiwi craftsmanship. John Lewis spoke to the Toolamba man about his passion for breathing new life into old...

John Lewis
News

Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed grateful for grant

At Tallygaroopna Men’s Shed, all the guys want to do is to get stuck into some hard yakka among mates. And thanks to the Greater Shepparton Foundation, the group has 4000 reasons to do exactly that. A $4000 donation from the foundation means...

Liam Nash

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire