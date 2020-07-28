Virus-hit Vic nursing home investigated

A coronavirus-hit aged care home in Victoria is under investigation by the sector's watchdog as more residents are transferred out of the facility.

There are 84 cases linked to St Basil's at Fawkner, with some residents reportedly left lying in soiled sheets and without food.

The aged care quality and safety commissioner has been asked to investigate and has served a notice on the home.

"We have stepped in and taken control and responsibility at federal level," Health Minister Greg Hunt told the ABC on Tuesday.

All staff at the facility have been told to self isolate and emergency replacements brought in.

Mr Hunt says 79 of 115 residents have been transferred out of the facility, with more to be moved throughout the day.

"Our role is to make sure all the remaining residents are safe, and the advice that I had as of late last night and early this morning is that the conditions are stable," he said.

"What could have been an extraordinary, catastrophic situation - actions have been taken."

The bulk of the 161 deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 67 residents in aged care.

Authorities fear more residents will die in coming days as the disease spreads among the community.

An emergency response centre has been set up for the aged care crisis.