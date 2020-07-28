National

Virus-hit Vic aged care home under probe

By AAP Newswire

Aged care home resident. - AAP

1 of 1

A coronavirus-hit aged care home in Victoria is under investigation by the sector's watchdog as more residents are transferred out of the facility.

There are 84 cases linked to St Basil's at Fawkner, with some residents reportedly left lying in soiled sheets and being left without food.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner has been asked to investigate and has served a notice on the home.

Latest articles

News

Police appeal for information about missing Seymour teenager

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Seymour teen, Hollie Hadfield. Hollie was last seen at a friend’s house in Morish Cres, Seymour about midday Sunday. The 13-year-old had told family she was staying with a friend...

David Rak
News

Family revisit site of Seymour train accident

By John Jennings Sally Moore and her family recently visited Seymour in search of answers relating to a 1933 train accident. Sally’s great uncle was seriously injured when his foot was badly crushed while trying to board a moving train. She met...

David Rak
News

Seymour called on to help Share the Dignity

Share the Dignity is calling on Seymour and district for help when restrictions are lifted. With the upcoming August Dignity Drive, Share the Dignity is calling out for more volunteers to help collect, count and distribute sanitary products to local...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire