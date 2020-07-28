Virus-hit Vic aged care home under probe

National
Virus-hit Vic aged care home under probeBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
A coronavirus-hit aged care home in Victoria is under investigation by the sector's watchdog as more residents are transferred out of the facility.
There are 84 cases linked to St Basil's at Fawkner, with some residents reportedly left lying in soiled sheets and being left without food.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt says the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner has been asked to investigate and has served a notice on the home.