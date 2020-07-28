PM rushing to Canberra for aged care talks

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will return to Canberra for crisis talks about deadly coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes.

Mr Morrison has cut short his planned tour of Queensland, as fears mount about more deaths of aged care residents across Melbourne.

"The urgency of the situation requires me to return to Canberra," he told reporters on the Sunshine Coast on Tuesday.

As of Monday, there were 683 active coronavirus cases among staff and residents at 61 Victorian aged care facilities.

Mr Morrison said Australian Defence Force officers and nurses had been used to plug staff shortages in one aged care home on Monday night after workers were stood down to isolate.

"The situation in Victoria aged care is very complex," he said.

He said workforce issues had motivated the decision to return to Canberra for urgent talks.

"It's not a simple issue," the prime minister said.

"It would be nice to say that there are simple solutions to these complex problems, but there are not.

"There are no fail-safe or foolproof solutions that you can put in place."

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has been tasked with ensuring communication with families is fixed after severe disruptions.

The bulk of the 161 coronavirus deaths in Australia have been people aged over 70, including 67 residents in aged care.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said for families with loved ones in aged care, the situation was the most terrifying moment of the pandemic.

"This is a catastrophe. This is a system which is in crisis," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"This is a matter of heartbreak for families who are having to farewell loved ones - but not in person, in ICUs across the state."

Mr Marles urged the federal government to address the "unfolding calamity", accusing the coalition of using glib one-liners over action.