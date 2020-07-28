Rainfall, flooding to ease across NSW

Heavy downpours and damaging winds that caused flooding on the NSW South Coast are expected to ease with the worst of the wild weather over.

Sussex Inlet has been worst hit, with an evacuation order in place for 20 properties and the waterway expected to peak near 1.27 metres on Tuesday afternoon.

The nearby St Georges Basin is also of concern after waters swelled to 1.38m at Island Point Road on Tuesday morning.

More than 315 millimetres of rain has fallen in the area over three days while further south, 348mm has fallen in Ulladulla and Moruya has been drenched with 350mm.

"The area of most concern at the moment is St George's Basin and Sussex Inlet ... we are keeping a very close eye on the flood situation there," Bureau of Meteorology senior hydrologist Justin Robinson told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

The rainfall has started to ease across the state with Mr Robinson saying flooding is expected to drop on Tuesday afternoon and into Wednesday.

There is still a hazardous surf warning for much of the NSW coast from Eden in the south to the Hunter with waves peaking at six metres off the Sydney coast overnight on Monday.

"It is not a good day to be out on the water, it is not a good day to be on a boat or a surfboard," Mr Robinson said.

Residents in Wamberal on the Central Coast have been on high alert as heavy waves caused coastal erosion, but the bureau said the surf is easing and tides are lowering.

"It's real hope for those impacted residents, it'll give the council more time to do some remediation works," Mr Robinson said.

The NSW SES has responded to more than 2030 jobs across the state since the downpours started at midnight on Saturday.

Most calls for help have been for water inundation, leaking, damaged rooves, fallen trees and requests for sandbags, with volunteers responding to more than 900 jobs across the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands.

There have been more than 610 jobs on the Central Coast, mid-north coast and northern NSW as well as 430 in Sydney and the Blue Mountains.

Two people had to be rescued when a flatbed truck was caught in rising floodwaters overnight on Swamp Road at Kiama, while four donkeys were saved at a farm in Burradoo in the Southern Highlands.

The rainfall has also increased levels at Sydney's Warragamba Dam with 22.6mm falling in the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday. The dam is sitting at 82.1 per cent capacity.