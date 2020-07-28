National

Flooding impacts NSW south coast residents

By AAP Newswire

Flood waters around Jamberoo on the NSW south coast. - AAP

Residents along the NSW south coast have been flooded following heavy downpours, damaging winds and large wind-driven waves.

Two people had to be rescued when a flatbed truck was caught in rising floodwaters overnight on Swamp Road at Kiama.

NSW SES volunteers arrived shortly after 4am on Tuesday and used a raft to access the vehicle.

Torrential rain which caused flooding around Newcastle and the central coast on Sunday moved southward overnight and into Tuesday, bringing challenging conditions on the state's south coast and ACT forecast districts.

Twenty homes in Sussex Inlet have been impacted and the river at Sanctuary Point peaked at 1.1 metres and is expected to rise even further.

The Bureau of Meteorology said up to 164mm of rain had fallen at Moruya on the south coast to 9am on Monday, causing river levels to rise.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Bega River, which is at 4.6 metres, at Bega north, with flood warnings issued for low-lying areas in the vicinity.

Heavy surf is believed to have caused localised damage and coastal erosion south of Wollongong, while a hazardous surf warning remains current for the area between the south coast and Hunter coast, the BoM said on Tuesday.

A flood warning is current for the Deua River and St Georges Basin on the south coast.

A Watch alert has been issued for the state's coastal river catchments from Upper Nepean to Moruya Rivers, the SES warned.

This includes the Shoalhaven River, St Georges Basin and Bega River.

