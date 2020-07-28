National

SA officials meet on virus border rules

By AAP Newswire

Army officers helping enforce SA's border restrictions. - AAP

South Australia's transition committee will meet on Tuesday to consider the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic ahead of tougher border measures coming into force with Victoria.

The committee will look at the quarantine arrangements for people coming from NSW and the ACT but is unlikely to change the current arrangements which require travellers to self-isolate for 14 days.

A number of clusters of virus infections in and around Sydney remain a concern for SA authorities.

From midnight on Tuesday, the state's hard border closure with Victoria will be extended to prevent any South Australians from returning home.

"It's fair to say we're increasingly concerned about what we're seeing in Victoria - more than 100 outbreaks at the same time," Premier Steven Marshall said on Monday.

"We're doing everything we can to support Victoria but my main focus is on protecting the people of SA.

"If we have to increase those restrictions further, that's exactly and precisely what we'll do."

