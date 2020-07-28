Three new faces appointed to SA cabinet

South Australian lower house MPs Vincent Tarzia, Stephen Patterson and David Basham have been added to the state cabinet after the resignations of three ministers.

Premier Steven Marshall says his new team blends experience with some new faces, bringing a fresh perspective.

"My new cabinet brings together a wealth of experience and expertise in key portfolio areas with some incredibly talented new ministers who will add fresh energy, enthusiasm and skills to their roles," he said on Tuesday.

Mr Tarzia will give up the speaker's role in the SA parliament to take on the police and emergency services portfolios while Mr Patterson will take trade and investment and Mr Basham primary industries and regional development.

They replace Stephan Knoll, Tim Whetstone and David Ridgway who all quit the cabinet on Sunday.

Mr Knoll and Mr Whetsone were caught up in the row over accommodation allowances, with both country MPs admitting to wrongly claiming money while staying in Adelaide for parliamentary and other business.

Mr Ridgway stood down after telling the premier he did not want to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

The new ministry will be sworn in on Wednesday.