National

New look SA ministry set to be named

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL NSW BORDER PRESSER - AAP

1 of 1

South Australian premier Steven Marshall is set to unveil his new reshuffled ministry, the mid-term changes prompted by three resignations.

Mr Marshall is expected to announce the new faces in the his cabinet on Tuesday as the government seeks to put a scandal over parliamentary allowances behind it.

He needs to replace Transport Minister Stephan Knoll, Primary Industries Minister Tim Whetstone and Trade Minister David Ridgway.

Both Mr Knoll and Mr Whetstone resigned on Sunday after being embroiled in the controversy over country MPs wrongly claiming accommodation allowances while on parliamentary business in Adelaide.

Mr Knoll has repaid more than $29,000 despite admitting to only a handful of errors while Mr Whetstone has returned about $7000.

Mr Ridgway also quit the ministry on Sunday after previously indicating he did not wish to serve in a reshuffled cabinet.

Mr Marshall said he didn't plan on major portfolio changes despite the new faces in cabinet.

One of those new faces is likely to be current lower house speaker Vincent Tarzia.

Mr Tarzia became something of a hero in the Liberal Party at the 2018 state election when he saw off a challenge from high-profile independent Nick Xenophon to retain his seat of Hartley.

Others in the running could include current assistant ministers Carolyn Power and Jing Lee, who sits in the upper house.

Latest articles

AFL

Cat Joel Selwood in frame against Eagles

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has missed just one match with a hamstring injury, but he could return in Saturday night’s blockbuster against West Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL prepares to caution Hawks’ Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach’s scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday’s loss to Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins kicks three as Cats beat Dockers

Geelong forward Tom Hawkins booted three goals in the second half to help guide his side to a 32-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire