National

Universities offer case for virus supports

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING - AAP

1 of 1

Universities will present their case to senators for extra support in the face of plummeting revenue and expected higher demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

A range of tertiary education bodies will face the COVID-19 Senate committee on Tuesday.

The sector forecasts it will lose $16 billion over the next four years, about three-quarters of which is down to international students being unable to attend.

It also says it could shed 21,000 staff within the next year.

The government has guaranteed universities it will fund the expected number of domestic student places throughout 2020 even if some drop out because of the crisis.

It has also outlined a package of changes to course funding it says will increase the number of places on offer by 39,000 over the next three years, although that doesn't come with any extra money other than indexation.

Universities Australia says the sector is grateful for the funding guarantee for this year and an easing of the regulatory burden.

But it is disappointed the government has changed the rules several times to explicitly exclude university staff from the JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has described universities as "large corporates", and said they should draw on their cash reserves to get through the recession.

The Regional Universities Network says its members are vital for growing regional economies and contribute widely to their local communities and the nation.

Universities Australia said history showed demand for domestic places increased during economic downturns, but the sector might not be able to cope.

"The current capped system will not be able to cater to those additional Australians who want to study to boost their skills to work in the post-COVID-19 economy," Universities Australia wrote in a submission to the committee.

The committee will also hear from TAFE directors and the unions that represent university staff and students.

Latest articles

AFL

Cat Joel Selwood in frame against Eagles

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has missed just one match with a hamstring injury, but he could return in Saturday night’s blockbuster against West Coast.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL prepares to caution Hawks’ Clarkson

The AFL is reportedly preparing to caution Alastair Clarkson over the Hawthorn coach’s scathing post-match criticism at umpiring in Saturday’s loss to Sydney.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins kicks three as Cats beat Dockers

Geelong forward Tom Hawkins booted three goals in the second half to help guide his side to a 32-point win over Fremantle at Optus Stadium on Monday night.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

Close watch on Victoria’s virus numbers

Health authorities believe the reintroduction of lockdowns in Melbourne and mask wearing are containing Victoria’s virus case numbers despite another 10 deaths.

AAP Newswire