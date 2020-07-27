Missing man search ‘consumed’ NSW officer

An officer has broken down while reliving her fruitless search for a retiree whose body was discovered in a Sydney mall's stairwell.

Bernard Gore, 71, was found dead in the fire stairwell at Westfield Bondi Junction on January 27, 2017, three weeks after he went missing.

The Tasmanian man, who had early-onset dementia, planned to meet his wife outside the centre's Woolworths at 1.15pm on January 6, having earlier left his daughter's Woollahra apartment.

He never arrived.

Constable Rebecca Daniels, who led the search, was grilled on Monday as the inquest into Mr Gore's death resumed at the NSW Coroners Court.

She said the three-week investigation "consumed" her and the entirety of the Rose Bay Police Station.

"Even if we were patrolling other areas for different jobs ... we still had Mr Gore in the back of our mind," Const Daniels told the inquest.

"I was looking for him on my way to and from work.

"I would purposefully go out of my way and go to train stations on my way home from work, just to see if he was there, particularly since we had such a good description of him.

"I remember I had his name in the search field of my phone. I would constantly refresh it just to see if he'd been found."

Mr Gore's disappearance, the first missing person case in her two years as a junior constable, hit close to home for Const Daniels.

"We just wanted to bring him home," she said.

"My grandad also suffers from Alzheimer's and has gone missing before."

Const Daniels and Constable Ramon Gilarte attended the Westfield's security control room on January 9 in a bid to pin down his whereabouts.

"It was mentioned that they had reviewed the CCTV and hadn't found him ... attending the Westfield in the three or four days between Mr Gore being declared missing," she said.

The two-officer team searched the centre for several hours and Const Daniels claims they asked guards to assist by checking the fire stairs which - unbeknownst to them - were up to 14 kilometres long.

"Looking back on it now, we should have done it ourselves," Const Gilarte said.

"Rather than trusting their protocols."

The inquest heard last year that a "code grey", which would have triggered a full search of the centre, was not activated by staff.

A guard defended the search effort for Mr Gore, suggesting staff combed over "basically the whole mall".

The inquest before deputy state coroner Derek Lee continues.