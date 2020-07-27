National

Labor confident of parliament in August

By AAP Newswire

The House of Representatives at Parliament House - AAP

1 of 1

Labor is confident the federal parliament will sit in late August in a COVID-safe way, despite the ongoing outbreak in Victoria.

The first phone hook-up of a working group to look at guidelines around when the Senate and House of Representatives can sit was held on Monday.

The Labor opposition has expressed concerns that the cancellation of a fortnight of parliamentary sittings in early August could lead to further cancellations and reduce government accountability.

Manager of opposition business Tony Burke said parliament needs to come back - having not sat since June 18.

"The prime minister cannot simply cancel it again," Mr Burke told AAP.

"If we don't sit, JobKeeper will lapse and the Australia economy will go off a cliff.

"I'm confident that the working group proposed by Labor - supported by the Speaker of the House and President of the Senate - will come up with protocols that will allow parliament to sit safely a month from now."

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney star Grant to miss A-League games

Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant has been cleared of a serious groin injury but is expected to miss a couple of Sydney FC’s games before the A-League finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Villa boss Smith uncertain about Grealish

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is in demand and manager Dean Smith is uncertain whether his star player will remain with the Brimingham club next EPL season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire