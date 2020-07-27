National

WA prison union fears more major riots

By AAP Newswire

The aftermath of the 2018 riot at Greenough regional prison, WA - AAP

1 of 1

An attack on a prison guard in regional Western Australia by an inmate who jumped a fence and started throwing rocks has prompted a warning from the union that WA jails are understaffed and unsafe.

The WA Prison Officers' Union has expressed alarm about the incident at West Kimberley Regional Prison in Derby, in the state's north, last Thursday.

The guard had been trying to restrain a prisoner when he was punched and knocked to the ground by another inmate, the union says.

The two prisoners then jumped an external fence and began throwing rocks and smashing windows.

Another two joined in and the original pair scaled the roof of the prison before they were restrained and the incident was brought under control.

Union secretary Andy Smith has called upon the Department of Corrections to remove restrictions on overtime, saying prisons are "understaffed and unsafe".

"These are the exact conditions we saw at Greenough Regional Prison, when the horrific 2018 riots occurred," he said on Monday.

"Due to the prison's location, if this (incident) had escalated, back-up would not have been able to make it in time to save the prison from utter devastation."

Authorities were forced to build a high-tech electric fence to separate male and female prisoners at Greenough after violent rioters broke into the women's compound in 2018.

The 12-hour riot caused millions of dollars worth of damage, with detainees starting fires and using weapons against guards.

Ten prisoners escaped after climbing the roof and male inmates went inside the women's unit within half an hour of the chaos erupting.

Mr Smith said police officers in Derby were not permitted to enter the West Kimberley jail with weapons and if the incident there had escalated, it would have taken the Special Operations Group at Perth's Hakea prison more than six hours to arrive.

"This incident is a timely reminder for the WA state government to not be complacent," he said.

"We need to learn from what happened in Greenough and keep both our community and prison staff safe by staffing prisons adequately."

A Department of Justice spokesperson said no prisoners were injured during the 90-minute standoff and the damage was limited to one window being broken and minor damage to a window frame.

Two inmates were expected to be charged in relation to assaulting the prison guard, who received minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Latest articles

Soccer

Sydney star Grant to miss A-League games

Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant has been cleared of a serious groin injury but is expected to miss a couple of Sydney FC’s games before the A-League finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Villa boss Smith uncertain about Grealish

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish is in demand and manager Dean Smith is uncertain whether his star player will remain with the Brimingham club next EPL season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL season ends with joy and heartache

The final day of the COVID-19 hampered Premier League season sealed Champions League football for two giants and condemned Watford and Bournemouth to the drop.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire