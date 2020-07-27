Disability inquiry looks at virus impact

National

Dozens of people with disability have raised concerns with a royal commission about their experiences during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Royal Commission into Violence, Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation of People with Disability will hold a public hearing next month focused on the pandemic's impact.

It has received 73 submissions specifically about COVID-19 and its associated restrictions.

They are among 1141 submissions the royal commission has received so far from people with disability and their family members, as well as advocates and support workers.

"People have shared their experiences of violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation across a range of settings including the health and medical system, in schools, in group homes and other accommodation," the commission said on Monday.

The commission has also had almost 400 requests for a private session, conducted in a confidential setting with a commissioner.

