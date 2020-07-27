National

Fight to stop Vic pedophile being released

By AAP Newswire

The Victorian government is fighting to prevent the release of a notorious pedophile into the community.

It comes after the convicted sex offender had his approved outings canned over sexual text messages.

Authorities say the man, whose identity and whereabouts cannot be revealed for legal reasons, remains a danger.

Acting for Attorney-General Jill Hennessy, David Grace QC on Monday applied to Victoria's County Court to extend strict supervision of the pedophile.

Supervision orders are used to monitor high-risk sex offenders when their jail terms expire.

It comes after the man, now aged in his 70s, was last year busted sending text messages of a sexual nature.

He told his psychologist he was seeking like-minded people.

This led to his unaccompanied outings, including trips on public transport and to the supermarket, being canned.

He also cannot go on out under the watchful eye of Corrections Victoria staff because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Acting for the pedophile, barrister Gordon Chisholm said the texts were not directly related to the man's crimes against children.

He was frustrated by authorities hindering his bid for eventual freedom, the lawyer said.

Mr Chisholm asked for outings to be reinstated. He argued the current restrictions left his client in a Catch-22 situation, undermining the man's ability to continue treatment and show he could learn to live safely in the community.

He has been behind bars or under strict supervision for almost 30 years.

The application is expected to continue on Tuesday.

