National

Serial firebug jailed over Vic bushfires

By AAP Newswire

A general view of the County Court of Victoria - AAP

1 of 1

A serial firebug who admitted to sparking bushfires in Victoria's east during the summer of 2019 has been jailed.

Andrew Morgan admitted to lighting eight bushfires over two days in early January 2019.

The 32-year-old was sleeping rough on a mattress at Nowa Nowa when he lit the blazes.

"The fires were made more serious by the sheer number of fires you separately lit, the terrain in which you lit them, and the difficulty of access firefighters had to extinguish them," Victorian County Court judge Gregory Lyon said on Monday.

Morgan lit seven fires on January 2 and a family fishing along the river spotted them and called police.

One of the fires grew to half a hectare and water-bombing helicopters were called in to battle the blaze.

Morgan sparked another fire on January 3 and when police found him, he told them he wanted to "clean up the bush".

"You stated that you lit the fire the previous night because you were cold and the fire was doing a great job," Judge Lyon said.

The firebug has paranoid schizophrenia and had taken methylamphetamine from the age of 25.

He had been in and out of psychiatric wards multiple times between 2012 and 2015.

In December 2015, Morgan was convicted of illegally lighting 12 separate fires and in 2017, he was also convicted of criminal damage by fire.

"By the lighting of multiple fires, you potentially put people's safety and perhaps even lives at risk," Judge Lyon said.

Morgan was declared a serious arson offender and jailed for three years, but must serve at least two years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

He has already spent 571 days in custody.

Latest articles

News

Thief breaks in through roof at Gamer’s Resort Shepparton

A thief broke broke in through the roof of a popular Shepparton gaming shop causing thousands of dollars-worth of damage to steal “petty cash” from a claw machine and cash register, early on Friday morning.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Notre Dame launches online information nights and Facebook page

Shepparton’s Notre Dame College has joined the “social media circus”, launching its very first Facebook page.

Charmayne Allison
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire