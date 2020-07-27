Man runs from police at Gold Coast airport

A man has been arrested after bolting from police at Gold Coast Airport.

He was nabbed at a nearby apartment complex around 12.50pm on Monday after having run from officers upon arrival, police say.

It's unclear whether he arrived from interstate or from overseas, but anyone arriving from a declared interstate coronavirus hotspot is denied entry into Queensland unless they agree to hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

All international arrivals must also spend a mandatory two weeks in quarantine at a hotel.