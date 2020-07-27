National

Man runs from police at Gold Coast airport

By AAP Newswire

Police at the Gold Coast Airport. - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been arrested after bolting from police at Gold Coast Airport.

He was nabbed at a nearby apartment complex around 12.50pm on Monday after having run from officers upon arrival, police say.

It's unclear whether he arrived from interstate or from overseas, but anyone arriving from a declared interstate coronavirus hotspot is denied entry into Queensland unless they agree to hotel quarantine for two weeks at their own expense.

All international arrivals must also spend a mandatory two weeks in quarantine at a hotel.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The reduction in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 300 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 280 with 20 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Madi Chwasta
News

New permit for Moama residents into Echuca for essential goods and services

COMMUNITIES outside the Echuca-Moama bubble will have access to special permits to come to town for essential goods and services.

Anna McGuinness
News

Shepparton lawyers concerned for clients in custody due to COVID-19

Shepparton lawyers have raised concerns over the safety of their clients in custody after it was confirmed that six Victorian prisons were placed into lockdown this week due to a positive COVID-19 case.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire