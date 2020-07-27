Palmer’s WA border challenge goes to court

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan is livid Clive Palmer has dragged the state government to court over its tough border stance, saying the Queensland billionaire and the Liberal Party should "hang their heads in shame".

Mr Palmer launched the action in May after he was refused an exemption to enter the state for corporate and political purposes.

He argues WA's border closure is discriminatory, damaging trade and contrary to section 92 of the constitution, which provides for freedom of movement between the states. The McGowan government says it is necessary to protect citizens and based on expert health advice.

After a fortnight's delay, the trial got under way in the Federal Court on Monday, with WA's Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson among the experts testifying.

The federal government is set to give evidence in the matter, angering Mr McGowan, who says it should not intervene.

But Attorney-General Christian Porter said earlier this month: "We're not assisting Clive Palmer, we're assisting the court."

As Mr Palmer's barrister Peter Dunning and the state's counsel, Joshua Thompson, delivered brief opening addresses, Mr McGowan took aim at the colourful businessman and the Commonwealth.

"I'm pretty angry that Mr Palmer and the Liberal Party are putting us through this," the Labor leader said.

"We're just trying to ensure the health of West Australians and protect our economy.

"It's appalling ... Mr Palmer and the Liberal Party should hang their heads in shame."

Mr McGowan and the United Australia Party leader have labelled each other a "menace".

"COVID-19 has claimed very few lives in WA, yet has led to unprecedented border closures and devastation to the economy,'' Mr Palmer said.

"When the federal government stops JobSeeker and JobKeeper, WA will face very uncertain times."

WA has not had any known community transmission of the virus since April 12.

Once the facts of the case are established, it will be heard in the High Court.