National

More police for NT as pandemic continues

By AAP Newswire

NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner. - AAP



The Northern Territory government will spend $20 million to recruit extra police officers and support staff and to bolster the region's borders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner says 66 frontline officers will join the force along with 30 Aboriginal liaison officers and 10 Aboriginal community officers.

An extra 25 support staff will also be employed to provide administrative and welfare assistance to officers.

"Our police do an incredible job and they are a big part of why the Territory has remained the safest place in Australia," Mr Gunner said on Monday.

"From protecting our borders to quarantine supervision and compliance checks, COVID-19 has seen our police take on many additional tasks.

"Right now we have more police on the beat than ever before and that number is only going to increase, making our force as strong as possible."

Mr Gunner said it remained unknown how long the pandemic would continue, but vowed the government would always do whatever necessary to keep Territorians safe.

