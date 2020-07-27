National

Aussie wines bottle up a Canadian victory

By AAP Newswire

Riesling being poured in wine tasting. - AAP

1 of 1

Canadians will be able to more easily raise a glass of Australian wine, with a trade dispute between the countries consigned to the dregs.

Australia took up the fight for its winemakers to be treated fairly more than two-and-a-half years ago after Canada enforced punishing new rules.

The laws shunted all imported wines into a "store within a store" in supermarkets while local tipples could be kept on regular shelves.

The government launched a formal dispute in the World Trade Organisation in January 2018.

Canada agreed on Monday to remove the restrictions on Australian wines at a federal level and in the provinces of Ontario and Nova Scotia.

It had already done so for the province of British Columbia.

Discussions continue about lifting the restrictions in the final province of Quebec.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham hailed it as a win for winemakers.

"Removing these trade barriers will mean our wine exporters can now compete on a level playing field with Canadian wine producers," he said.

"With Australian wine exporters enjoying zero tariffs into Canada, this is a market with real potential for growth and this agreement will provide further opportunities for our wine exporters to sell more Australian wine in Canada."

Latest articles

World

US closes consulate in Chengdu

The shutdown of the US consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu drew crowds of onlookers as police guarded the scene.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern coy on bumper Labour poll

Jacinda Ardern’s opponents have dismissed record polling numbers for her Labour party as “rogue”.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire