Judge scolds Sydney toilet paper brawlers

A Sydney magistrate has likened a coronavirus-fuelled stoush over toilet paper to a rugby league bust-up as he found a mother and daughter guilty of affray.

Health worker Meriam Bebawy, 23, and her daycare operator mum Treiza Bebawy, 61, have been sentenced over an altercation with another woman at a Woolworths store in Chullora on March 7.

Footage of the incident went viral on social media in March amid widespread panic buying of toilet paper.

It showed the Bebawys yelling and fighting with fellow shopper Tracey Hinckson, who grabbed one of the eight 36-roll toilet paper packs from their trolley.

In Bankstown Local Court, magistrate Peter Bugden described it as a "classic affray" and rejected the pair's self-defence claims.

"The first interaction between her (Ms Hinckson) and Meriam occasioned Treiza to join the affray," he said on Monday.

"All of the civilian witnesses and staff recalled screaming people."

Citing former rugby league player turned super coach Jack Gibson, Mr Bugden explained why Meriam bore ultimate responsibility for the altercation.

"What Meriam Bebawy did was to take the law into her own hands," he said.

"I'm reminded of an analogy from rugby league ... these days, it's the second man into the fight that gets the penalty for prolonging it.

"Rugby league authorities have known that for some time.

"Jack Gibson said he didn't have time to have a management meeting out there."

In her police interview, Meriam Bebawy suggested Woolworths staff "ganged up" on the duo and said they were "selfish".

The magistrate explained the toilet paper wasn't the property of the Bebawys until they paid for it.

While noting the "unpleasantness" of up to 40 shoppers bolting into the store in search of toilet paper, Mr Bugden said Meriam's "natural reaction" to rapidly chase after Ms Hinckson led to the confrontation.

"It took place in a very quick time," he said.

"It was Meriam Bebawy's intent on smashing the toilet paper packet from the other person's hands.

"Meriam Bebawy and Treiza Bebawy acted in a way that caused the affray to take place."

Neither was in court on Monday as they were placed on one-year conditional release orders, a type of good behaviour bond.

Mother-of-two Treiza Bebawy, who runs a local family daycare centre, was spared a conviction.

Both have lodged appeals, which are expected to be heard on August 14.