National

Work flexibility push temporary: Morrison

By AAP Newswire

Centrelink - AAP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has insisted extending bosses' emergency powers to change working conditions will only be a temporary measure.

The coalition government is pushing for almost one million employers that accessed JobKeeper wage subsidies to be able to change hours, duties and locations.

Under legislation expected to be introduced to parliament next month, the pandemic-inspired powers would be continue until March to coincide with JobKeeper's extension.

"I'm not proposing that as a permanent arrangement. I'm proposing that as a temporary arrangement to deal with the next phase of JobKeeper," Mr Morrison told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

Businesses no longer qualifying for wage subsidies would retain power to change employees' conditions.

"There will be firms that have graduated out of it that will still benefit greatly from having that flexibility," the prime minister said.

"It will keep people in jobs."

Labor and unions have expressed concern the government is looking to make the crisis measures permanent.

"The answer to this jobs crisis is not harsher industrial relations, or even more job insecurity," shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is drawing his reform inspiration from former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher and ex-US president Ronald Reagan.

The Thatcher link has angered the union movement, but Mr Morrison played down its significance.

"We're leading an Australian response to this. A uniquely Australian response," he said.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said Thatcher and Reagan-era policies would hurt Australia.

"That just saw a withdrawal of government services, massive privatisation, an increase in unemployment," he told 2SM radio on Monday.

The government on Monday announced its National COVID-19 Coordination Commission will shift its focus to job creation and economic recovery.

Committee chair Nev Power said the group would look at workforce trends, skills and retraining amid massive economic change.

"The attorney-general has a specific group looking at the industrial relations reforms," he said.

"We may have an opportunity to input to that, but it is not our primary focus."

Retired banker Mike Hirst, resources executive Samantha Hogg, and farmer and Australian Unity director Su McCluskey will join the commission.

The other new members are food franchise founder Bao Hoang, indigenous business chief executive Laura Berry and union boss turned KPMG partner Paul Howes.

