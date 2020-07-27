National

Ex-rich lister Gore’s fraud trial begins

By AAP Newswire

Craig Kirrin Gore - AAP

1 of 1

A former Gold Coast rich lister who allegedly swindled more than half a million dollars from superannuation funds through a series of false investment promises has pleaded not guilty.

Craig Kirrin Gore, 53, is accused of 12 counts of dishonesty gaining $775,000 from four self-managed funds while working as a sales consultant at Arion Financial in 2013 and 2014.

Prosecutor Michael Copley QC says Gore promised the funds' owners the money would earn more than eight per cent interest and be repaid to their accounts within three months but it never happened.

Mr Copley said Gore knew Arion was in a "precarious" financial position when he made the calls to the superannuation fund holders and suggested the investment.

"(It) had a number of debts to pay and there was no real prospect of (Arion), for whom he gained the funds, having the capacity to repay the money," he told the Brisbane District Court on Monday during his opening address.

"And there was no real capacity of (Arion) paying the interest component of eight-and-a-quarter per cent."

Latest articles

News

Cash balance restored

Federation Council’s indication back in April of an improved council cash balance has been realized. In her report for council’s latest monthly meeting, on June 23, director corporate and community services Jo Shannon advised that council’s...

Robert Muir
News

Wahgunyah residents get reprieve

Local residents living in Wahgunyah have been granted an exemption to travel into Corowa for essential goods and services under the new cross border-permit zone which takes effect today. The new exemption will allow those living in certain remote...

Corowa Free Press
News

Scholarship recipient thanks Rotary

Last week the recipient of the Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship, Sarah Hughes, talked to the Rotary Club of Corowa about how this scholarship would help her in obtaining her degree. The Fred Taylor Memorial Scholarship is in remembrance of long time...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire