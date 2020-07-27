National

Consumer watchdog taking Google to court

By AAP Newswire

Google logo - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's consumer watchdog has launched legal action against Google, accusing the online giant of misleading customers about expanded use of their personal data.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission alleges Google failed to properly inform its users - and did not gain their consent - before collecting and combining their internet activity for targeted advertising.

"We consider Google misled Australian consumers about what it planned to do with large amounts of their personal information, including internet activity on websites not connected to Google," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said on Monday.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Cumani eyes early spring with Creedence

After winning two of his three starts since joining the Matt Cumani stable, Creedence will be given the chance at tougher spring company after a short break.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Anderson duo to miss spring carnivals

Trainer Chris Anderson has opted to hold Ballistic Boy and Profit back from spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne to focus on the Magic Millions in January.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Mystery Shot makes it five on the trot

The Lindsay Smith-trained Mystery Shot has extended his winning streak to five with a tough on-pace performance at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Children saved from bus as floods hit NSW

A group of children and a bus driver have been rescued after the vehicle became stranded in floodwater as heavy rain lashed Newcastle.

AAP Newswire
National

No bail for bikie over south NSW bashing

Two men, including an alleged Hells Angels bikie, have been charged and formally refused bail after another man was assaulted at a NSW South Coast home.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW urged to limit activity as cases rise

NSW has recorded a three month high in daily COVID-19 cases with 20 confirmed, and Premier Gladys Berejiklian urging people to limit their activity.

AAP Newswire