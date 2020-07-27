National

Qld premier prepared to slam borders shut

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. - AAP

Queensland is ready to "slam the border shut" if needed to protect residents from the growing number of COVID-19 cases in NSW and Victoria.

The Queensland government drew ire from many stakeholders when it closed the state's borders to all travellers between March and July, but Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she's ready and willing to do it again.

"If there are outbreaks of community transmission or it cannot be sourced or there are clusters, we will not hesitate to declare hotspots or we will not hesitate - if it gets out of control - to slam the border shut," she told reporters on Monday.

It comes as more NSW residents will be blocked from entering Queensland from Monday, as the Fairfield area in Sydney is declared a hotspot.

Liverpool and Campbelltown in NSW are also declared hotspots, as is the entire state of Victoria.

Ms Palaszczuk says any decisions on further hotspots or border closures will be made on the advice of Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

"That advice has stood Queensland in a very good position," the premier said.

"Every single day we are monitoring the situation in NSW."

It follows the winding back of some freedoms in Queensland restaurants, pubs and clubs.

All patrons will have to be seated when drinking or eating, the CHO announced on Friday, blindsiding the hospitality industry.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington says business deserved more warning.

"The premier is creating this chaos ... at five minutes to midnight the premier is changing the rules and businesses can't keep up," Ms Frecklington said.

"The businesses are telling me they need lead time. The premier needs to give business more notice in terms of regulations."

Her call for more consideration for businesses comes as Queensland maintains its tight hold over coronavirus with no new positive tests reported on Monday and just five active cases across the state.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said "complacency is the enemy" and the way to stay on top of the pandemic was to remain vigilant.

"The virus is so unpredictable. It's only reason for existence is to find another host to infect another person. We just need to monitor it so carefully to ensure when we need to take action we will," he told reporters on Sunday.

